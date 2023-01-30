Authorities in Honduras order exhumation of land activist

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran authorities have ordered the exhumation of the body of a land defender who died under unclear circumstances near the country’s Caribbean coast. Members of an ethnic group of mixed African and Indigenous heritage says his death was a homicide related to a long-running land dispute. Police preliminarily considered the death of activist Ricardo Arnaúl Montero a drowning, but his body was buried before an investigation was carried out. The Black Fraternal Organization of Honduras, which works with Garifuna communities, says Montero had been receiving death threats since November.

