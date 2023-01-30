Boris Johnson says Putin said he could hit him with missile

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that President Vladimir Putin didn’t seem serious about avoiding war in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine. In a new documentary released Monday, Johnson says that at one point, Putin told him that it would be easy to kill him with a missile. Johnson says he called Putin in February 2022 and tried to dissuade him from war. He says Putin told him: “‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute.” The three-part series “Putin vs the West” recounts how Western leaders dealt with Russia’s president in the years leading up to the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion.

