French prime minister unveils plans to tackle racism

PARIS (AP) — Name it, act on it, sanction it. That is the focus of a new drive against racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination of all kinds that was announced Monday by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. Borne said “there will be no impunity for hate.” The four-year plan starts with educating youth with a required yearly trip to a Holocaust or other memorial site exemplifying the horrors that racism can produce. It includes training teachers and civil servants about discrimination and toughening the ability to punish those denounced for discrimination. Unusually, the plan includes fighting discrimination against Roma.

