Officer wants charges dismissed in shooting of stranded man

DENVER (AP) — An attorney for one of two law enforcement officers indicted in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was stranded along a road in a small mountain town and having a “mental health crisis” last year is trying to have the charges thrown out against him. The lawyer for Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyle Gould told a judge in court Monday that there weren’t grounds to charge Gould with a crime. He said Gould wasn’t among the officers who responded to help Christian Glass. He said Gould only gave advice based on the information provided to him while he was off-duty. A judge gave prosecutors until Feb. 14 to respond.

