South Dakota lawmakers advance Medicaid work requirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican lawmakers have advanced a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require people on Medicaid to work. The state recently expanded eligibility for the health plan. The proposal would amend the South Dakota constitution, meaning it requires voter approval. On Monday, all 11 Republicans on the House State Affairs Committee voted to advance the proposal to the full House. The two Democrats on the committee opposed it.

