Emhoff visits synagogue, Holocaust memorial in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, has met Ukrainian refugees at a Berlin synagogue and visited the city’s Holocaust memorial as he wraps up a tour of Poland and Germany focused on Holocaust remembrance and combating rising antisemitism. Emhoff took part in a roundtable event with Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders on interfaith dialogue. He then visited Berlin’s New Synagogue — meeting refugees from Ukraine at the building, which reopened in the 1990s after partial reconstruction. The second gentleman later laid a wreath at Berlin’s memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the landmark Brandenburg Gate that opened in 2005.

