Penguin Random House US CEO Madeline McIntosh to step down

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Penguin Random House’s top executives, U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh, is stepping down. Her decision comes just weeks after the resignation of the global CEO, Markus Dohle, and the retirement of Random House Publishing Group publisher Gina Centrello. The departures all follow last fall’s ruling by a federal judge to block the company’s attempt to purchase rival publisher Simon & Schuster, and an antitrust trial in Washington, D.C. last summer that revealed tensions among Penguin Random House executives. McIntosh was appointed CEO in 2018. On Tuesday, she cited both the need for change at the publisher and her own desire for “professional growth.”

