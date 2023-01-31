Widow’s suit: Unarmed mentally ill husband shot in back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The widow of a California man fatally shot by police in a Los Angeles suburb last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming he was suffering from a mental health crisis and unarmed when he was shot in the back. Adriana Medina sued Culver City police and one of its officers Tuesday in U.S. District Court. Medina says she called police because Guillermo Medina, who was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, was pounding on her windows. Police said after the Dec. 18 shooting that they had responded to a call of a husband threatening his wife with a handgun. Medina’s lawyer says she never reported her husband was armed. Police declined to comment on pending litigation.

