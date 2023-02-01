2nd man pleads guilty in death of teen near Minnesota school

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second man pleaded guilty in the death of a 15-year-old outside a suburban Minneapolis school in a shooting that also seriously injured another teen. On Wednesday, 19-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He made the plea two weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin. Valdez-Alvarez was charged in the Feb. 1 shooting death of Jahmari Rice outside South Education Center in Richfield. Court documents say Valdez-Alvarez admitted killing Rice and injuring a 17-year-old student. In December, 20-year-old Alfredo Solis was found guilty of second-degree assault but acquitted of second-degree murder and others charges in the shootings. Solis was sentenced to three years in prison.

