Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking aim at Apple and Google for operating mobile app stores it says stifle competition. The finding is contained in a Commerce Department report being released by the Democratic administration Wednesday. President Joe Biden is convening his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices. The report says the current app store model, dominated by California-based Apple and Google, is “harmful to consumers and developers” by inflating prices and reducing innovation. The report says the firms have a stranglehold on the market that squelches competition. Apple says it faces significant competition from various alternatives to its iPhone games. Google has defended itself against claims of monopoly.

