Brady’s unprecedented career filled with highlight moments

Nobody drove Tom Brady harder than the record-setting quarterback himself. That’s even if his 23rd and final season after a brief retirement didn’t end with him lifting yet another Lombardi Trophy. He leaves the NFL with more wins, yards passing and touchdowns than any other quarterback. He even set a pair of single-season passing records at the age of 45. And yes, nobody has more Super Bowl rings than Brady with seven. Brady competed so hard that he pulled his teammates along with him. Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen worked his way back from a knee injury that sidelined him all season to snap to Brady in the quarterback’s final game.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.