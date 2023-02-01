Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban ‘Latinx’ term

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Hispanic lawmakers in Connecticut has proposed that the state follow Arkansas’ lead and ban the term “Latinx” from official government documents, calling it offensive to Spanish speakers.The word is used as a gender-neutral alternative to “Latino” and “Latina” and is helpful in supporting people who do not identify as either male or female, according to the word’s backers. But state Rep. Geraldo Reyes Jr. of Waterbury, the bill’s chief sponsor and one of five Democrats who put their names on the legislation, says he thinks Latinx is not a Spanish word, but is rather a “woke” term being promoted by mostly white activists and is offensive to Connecticut’s large Puerto Rican population.“ Arkansas banned it last month.

