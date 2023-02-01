Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a Vermont man died after participating in a brawl among spectators at a middle school basketball game. Police were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a large fight involving spectators during a boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had already left. Police say 60-year-old Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, sought medical attention. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy is being conducted and his death is being investigated.

