Taliban asks Pakistan not to blame them for violence at home

By RAHIM FAIEZ
Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed foreign minister has asked Pakistani authorities to look for the reasons behind militant violence in their country instead of blaming Afghanistan. The comments from Amir Khan Muttaqi came two days after Pakistani officials said the attackers who orchestrated Monday’s suicide bombing that killed 101 people in northwest Pakistan staged the attack on Afghan soil. Muttaqi on Wednesday asked Pakistan’s government to launch a serious investigation into Monday’s mosque bombing in Peshawar. He insisted that Afghanistan was not a center for terrorism, saying if that was the case then attacks would have also taken place in other countries.

