Tenn. GOP lawmakers block questions on cuts to HIV funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers continued to block Democratic lawmakers from questioning the newly appointed health czar’s contentious decision to forgo nearly $9 million in federal funding designed to prevent and treat HIV. Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado has yet to directly answer questions surrounding the decision. Alvarado was appointed by Lee last fall, but didn’t take over the position until Jan. 16, just two days before the department announced it would cut off the federal HIV funding. The commissioner was invited to speak Wednesday in front the House Health Committee on Wednesday to introduce himself. Yet when Democratic Rep. John Ray Clemmons asked about the HIV funding decision, he was gaveled down by Republican Rep. Bryan Terry.

