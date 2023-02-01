The legal woes of former South African president Jacob Zuma

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The judge presiding over former South African President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial recused himself this week and said he didn’t want there to be any chance that the proceedings could be viewed as biased against Zuma. It is the latest twist in just one of multiple legal battles involving the 80-year-old former South African leader. Zuma was also convicted of contempt of court and sent to jail in a separate case. He was freed on medical parole but now faces having that parole canceled. Zuma is also involved in a legal case against current South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

