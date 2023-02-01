Through tears, outgoing top White House aide says goodbye

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing White House chief of staff Ron Klain burst into tears Wednesday as he talked about his boss, President Joe Biden, and his decades of work with him. The East Room was packed with White House staff, aides and Cabinet members there to send off Klain, a Biden loyalist who has worked for the president off and on for 36 years. Klain said, “This is the best job I’ve ever had” as the president beamed from the sidelines. Klain said Biden has been a leader, a teacher and a mentor, adding, “I learned everything I know about how to be a good father from Joe Biden.”

By COLLEEN LONG and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

