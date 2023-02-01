Top US official urges WHO to address sexual misconduct
By MARIA CHENG
AP Medical Writer
LONDON (AP) — A top U.S. health official has urged the World Health Organization to address allegations that one of its doctors repeatedly engaged in sexual misconduct. An AP investigation unearthed previous allegations against the same doctor that did not result in significant consequences. At the time of the recent alleged assault, the doctor was preparing to run for regional director of the Western Pacific, with help from the presidential office in his home country. The WHO Director-General told a meeting of the WHO’s Executive Board that a probe into the October incident had been completed, and if the allegations were substantiated, disciplinary action would be taken.