Former US Navy captain sentenced in massive bribery scandal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former U.S. Navy captain who was caught up in a massive contracting scandal has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for taking nearly $91,000 in bribes. Retired Capt. David Haas was sentenced Thursday in San Diego. Prosecutors say he was among dozens of Navy officials who helped obtain contracts for a man known as “Fat Leonard” Francis. Francis owned a Singapore company that supplied food, water and fuel to vessels for decades. He has acknowledged overbilling the Navy by $35 million with the help of officers whom he plied with prostitutes, meals and other bribes. More than 30 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty in the case.