Lawyer: Principal unaware boy had gun before teacher shot

The former principal of the Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher was not aware of reports that the student had a gun before the shooting occurred. That’s according to her lawyer who provided a brief statement to reporters on Thursday. Briana Foster Newton was principal at Richneck Elementary in Newport News on the day of the shooting last month that wounded first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner. Attorney Pamela Branch addressed reports that unidentified school administrators were aware of reports the student had a gun and “simply failed to act.” Branch says Newton was unaware of those reports. The teacher was wounded in the hand and chest. She is recovering at home after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital.

