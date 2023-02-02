Pelosi backs Trump impeachment leader Schiff in Senate race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nancy Pelosi has made an early pick in California’s 2024 U.S. Senate race — providing Sen. Dianne Feinstein doesn’t seek another term. The former House speaker says she is backing fellow Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. Feinstein has said she will make a decision about her future in the next couple of months. Pelosi’s announcement represented the strongest signal to date that it’s unlikely Feinstein will run again. It was unusual to see Pelosi make an early choice in a contest expected to draw a crowd of rival Democrats.

