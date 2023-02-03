13 dead in Chile amid struggle to contain raging wildfires

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — At least 13 people have died as a result of the more than 150 wildfires burning across Chile that have destroyed homes and thousands of acres of forest while the South American is in the midst of a heat wave. Four of the deaths took place in the Biobío region, around 350 miles south of the capital of Santiago. The fifth victim was a firefighter who was run over by a fire truck while combatting the blaze in the area. Separately, a helicopter that was helping combat the flames crashed in the Araucanía region, killing the pilot and a mechanic. Authorities reported Friday evening that the death toll stood at 13, without giving any details on the latest deaths. As of midday Friday, 151 wildfires were burning throughout Chile, including 65 declared under control.

