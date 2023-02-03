California weighs making flag football a girls’ school sport

California officials are considering a plan to make flag football a girls’ high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field. The California Interscholastic Federation’s federated council is expected to vote Friday on the proposal. If the measure is approved, flag football would be an official high school sport for girls in the nation’s most populous state for the upcoming 2023-24 year. The vote comes amid a surge in interest in flag football among younger players in recreational leagues and burgeoning support from the NFL.

