Coast Guard makes dramatic rescue as wave rolls yacht

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved a man’s life at the mouth of the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state just after a giant wave rolled the yacht he was piloting and threw him into the surf. Video from a Coast Guard helicopter captured some of the dramatic save Friday. The crew found the 35-foot yacht taking on water. The rescue swimmer approached the vessel just as a giant wave slammed the boat. Petty Officer Michael Clark says the rescue swimmer — who just graduated from the agency’s rescue swimmer training program — was able to pull the man to safety.

