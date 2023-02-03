Companies pledge millions in fed effort to stem road deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft and industrial giant 3M are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a crisis in road fatalities under a new federal effort. The effort announced Friday is part of the Department of Transportation’s “Call to Action” campaign urging commitments from the private sector and groups to reduce serious traffic injuries and deaths. The public-private effort ranges from 3M investments to improve school crosswalks to enhanced seat belt alerts in Uber vehicles and free or discounted rideshare for drunken drivers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says private sector and nonprofit help is a key piece in the department’s national strategy to reduce road deaths.

