Europe reaches deal for price cap on Russian diesel

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments have agreed to set a $100-per-barrel price cap on sales of Russian diesel to coincide with an EU embargo on the fuel. The steps aimed at ending the bloc’s energy dependence on Russia and limiting the money Moscow makes to fund its war in Ukraine. Diplomats representing the 27 EU governments set the cap on Russian diesel fuel, jet fuel and gasoline ahead of a ban taking effect Sunday. It aims to reduce Russia’s income while keeping its crude and diesel flowing to non-Western countries to avoid a global shortage that would send prices and inflation higher.

By RAF CASERT and DAVID McHUGH Associated Press

