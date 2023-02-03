Former Arkansas lawmaker sentenced to 46 months in prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas lawmaker who admitted to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes and filing a false income tax return has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison. A federal judge on Friday sentenced former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson to 46 months in prison. Hutchinson pleaded guilty in 2019 to filing a false tax return and conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Hutchinson is the nephew of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson. He was also ordered to repay more than $350,000 to the Arkansas and federal governments.

