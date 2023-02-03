Former Kenyan policeman sentenced to death for murder

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan former policeman has been sentenced to death for the murder of a human rights lawyer, his client and a taxi driver. Frederick Leliman and three others on Friday were convicted of carrying out the murders in 2016, in one of a series of cases of alleged police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Kenya. Court evience showed that the three victims were abducted after a court session, were briefly locked up and then were taken out and murdered in an open field before their bodies were dumped in a river. Leliman will serve a life sentence as there have been no executions in Kenya since 1987. Two other officers and a police informer received sentences of 20-30 years.

