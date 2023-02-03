New England knows winter, but why so dangerously cold?

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New Englanders are accustomed to cold weather, snow and ice, but Friday night’s combination of extreme cold and powerful winds is enough to make even bundled-up skiers shelter indoors. Winter misery is making its way into New England with a potentially deadly mix. Forecasters are predicting “once-in-a-generation” wind chills, as low as minus 50 Fahrenheit. Donald Dumont from the National Weather Service said a blast of Arctic air is arriving just as a low pressure system rapidly intensifies over Labrador and Newfoundland. The result is powerful winds, reaching more than 100 mph atop Mount Washington.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.