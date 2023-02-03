Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities say a skull found in a remote part of the state’s Interior in 1997 belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling. The Alaska State Troopers said in a statement that investigators used genetic genealogy to identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden. DNA was taken from the remains in April. Troopers say they contacted a relative who also provided a DNA sample. The relative told troopers Sotherden had been dropped off to go hunting in the 1970s in the area where his skull was found. A troopers spokesperson said Sotherden had been reported missing in the late 1970s.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.