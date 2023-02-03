Turkey says West failed to share details of security threat
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has railed against a group of Western countries that temporarily shut their consulates in Istanbul, for a second day. On Friday Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused nine countries of failing to share information on the security threat that led to the closures and also accused them of aiming to cause Turkey harm. This week, nine Western nations either closed down their consulates in Istanbul or issued travel warnings to citizens visiting Turkey, citing security threats. Turkey summoned the countries’ ambassadors on Thursday in protest. Turkey’s interior minister accused the countries of waging “psychological warfare” and attempting to wreck Turkey’s tourism industry.