US men’s soccer debut game on TNT draws 416,000 viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — The first English-language television broadcast of the U.S. men’s soccer team in its new media contract was seen by 416,000 viewers on TNT. Last Saturday’s 0-0 exhibition draw against Colombia was seen by 540,000 in its Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo for a combined audience of 956,000, according to Nielsen. The first men’s game under the contract was a 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia on Jan. 25. It was streamed with English commentary on HBO Max, which didn’t release viewer figures. The U.S. Soccer Federation began eight-year agreements last month with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports for English and Telemundo for Spanish.

