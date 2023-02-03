Workers at Half Moon Bay farm describe trauma from shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Farmworkers at two mushrooms farms in California’s Half Moon Bay are back at work barely a week after seven of their colleagues were shot and killed. Three workers who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity say they need to earn a living and the farm is the only place where others understand what they experienced. The three all work at Concord Farms, where three people died. They were granted anonymity because they are traumatized and feared the attention that would come if their names are publicized. Authorities say Chunli Zhao shot and killed seven current or former coworkers at two farms due to workplace grievances.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.