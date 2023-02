The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a new calendar lineup for the early stages of the party’s presidential nominating contests in 2024. Additional changes are possible. It’ll be a different look at the start of election season that it was in 2020. South Carolina is on tap to go first, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada. Then voters in Georgia will get a turn, followed by Michigan.

