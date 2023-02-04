Man held for California school fight, gun threat to students

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Corona, California, say a man who allegedly punched three players during a girls’ high school basketball game has been arrested. Thaddis Brooks of Perris was arrested Thursday in connection with a confrontation that occurred Jan. 24 during a game at Centennial High School. Police say Brooks was watching the game against visiting Santiago High School when two players began scuffling and he jumped onto the court and punched three teenagers. Police say he then went to his car, got a handgun and threatened to shoot other students in the parking lot before fleeing. He could face charges of child abuse, making criminal threats, brandishing a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

