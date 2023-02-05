India’s aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China’s increasing assertiveness. The former Soviet carrier acquired from Russia will joins India’s first domestically built carrier that was launched late last year, the INS Vikrant, in undergoing outfitting and sea trials. Both are expected to be fully operational later this year. China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy has been expanding and modernizing for more than a decade and is now the world’s largest. Defense expert Viraj Solanki says India’s ability to counter China within the Indian Ocean is the Indian navy’s priority.

By ASHOK SHARMA and DAVID RISING Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.