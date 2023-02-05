It wasn’t me: Ex-UK PM Truss blames ‘system’ for her failure

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn’t her fault. Truss alleges that a “powerful economic establishment” and opponents inside the governing Conservative Party thwarted her plans for a tax-cutting overhaul of the U.K. economy. She resigned in October, six weeks into the job, after her inaugural budget plan sparked market mayhem. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, Truss said she underestimated the resistance her free-market policies would face from “the system.” Critics accused the former prime minister of rewriting history. Conservative House of Lords member Gavin Barwell said Truss fell because she “lost the confidence of the financial markets, the electorate and your own MPs.”

