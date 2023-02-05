Victims to speak in court in Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Victims, detectives and federal agents are expected to speak in court Monday before a Las Vegas-area judge decides whether to grant bail to a former “Dances With Wolves” actor. That’s because Nathan Chasing Horse’s public defenders invoked his right to a detention hearing last Thursday during his first court appearance. The lawyers cited Nevada case law that requires prosecutors to present convincing evidence that a defendant should be in custody before trial. The 46-year-old is accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult during a period spanning two decades. He faces multiple felonies in Nevada but hasn’t been formally charged in the case.

