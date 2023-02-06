Brignone leads combined race at worlds; Shiffrin 0.96 behind

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone posted the fastest time in the super-G portion of the women’s combined event on the opening day of the world championships. She led defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin by almost a second. Brignone found the fastest line on the Roc de Fer course as she built a lead of 0.71 seconds over Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway. The combined event adds the results of a super-G run and one slalom run. Shiffrin posted the sixth fastest time and had 0.96 seconds to make up on Brignone in the slalom portion.

