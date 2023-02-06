ChatGPT bot channels history to pen State of Union speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — A president’s State of the Union address has a predictable formula. But what if a computer program were to write it? The Associated Press asked the ChatGPT bot to do just that. AP told the app to produce the speech as some of history’s most famous figures might have written it. The results are a far cry from anything people will hear Tuesday from President Joe Biden. ChatGPT generated a Shakespeare version of the State of the Union all in rhyme. AP also asked for versions in the style of Martin Luther King Jr., Cleopatra, Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln, Gandhi, Elvis Presley, Madonna and the Three Stooges.

By CALVIN WOODWARD and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.