Florida to begin session on Disney district, migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are meeting to begin a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and expand a migrant relocation program. The GOP-controlled Legislature is returning to Tallahassee on Monday for a special session that is expected to deliver key conservative priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his anticipated White House run in 2024. The session continues a focus by DeSantis on social issues including sexual orientation, gender and immigration. It is the latest development in a high-profile feud between DeSantis and Disney over the company’s criticism of a law dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

