Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The future of Austin’s top city executive plunged into jeopardy Monday as outrage boiled over power outages that have left thousands of people without electricity in the Texas capital for nearly a week and are likely to drag on for days longer. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson called an emergency meeting for later this week that will put City Manager Spencer Cronk’s job on the line. The move reflected the growing discontent in Austin over slow repairs to power lines following a deadly ice storm that left residents with no sense about when their electricity might finally return. The city’s utility warned Sunday in the face of growing criticism that full power restoration may not happen until Feb. 12.

