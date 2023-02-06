Kenya labor court rules that Facebook can be sued

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A judge in Kenya has ruled that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, can be sued in the East African country. Meta tried to have the case dropped, arguing that Kenyan courts do not have jurisdiction over their operations, but the labor court judge dismissed that in a ruling on Monday. A former Facebook moderator in Kenya, Daniel Motaung, is suing the company claiming poor working conditions. Motaung said that while working as a moderator he was exposed to gruesome content such as rape, torture and beheadings that risked his and colleagues’ mental health. He said Meta did not offer mental health support to employees, required unreasonably long working hours, and offered minimal pay.

