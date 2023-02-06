Officials: Plane carrying Musharraf’s body lands in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a plane transporting the body of Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf from the United Arab Emirates arrived in Karachi amid tight security. Family members were also on board when the plane landed Monday at the airport in the city where he will be buried Tuesday. Musharraf, who died at age 79, seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999 by ousting the elected government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Musharraf died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness. During his tenure as president, Musharraf made Pakistan a key ally of Washington in the war on terror after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.