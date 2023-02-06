Poland redeploys Patriot missiles to capital city for drills

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says Patriot missile batteries acquired from the U.S. last year have been deployed to the capital city Warsaw as part of military exercise. Poland is taking steps to further strengthen its defensive capabilities as Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine enters its second year later this month. At least three ground-to-air missile launchers were seen Monday at Warsaw’s Bemowo airport. The defense minister said on Twitter over the weekend that the launchers were being moved from their base in Sochaczew, in central Poland, Warsaw, as part of exercise. The Patriot batteries are part of Poland’s multibillion dollar armaments purchases from the U.S., South Korea and elsewhere.

