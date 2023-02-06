Vaccine litigation lingers after lifting of military mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer required for military personnel. But that hasn’t ended litigation over the issue. Government lawyers want a federal appeals court to lift earlier orders blocking punishment for Navy personnel who refuse to get vaccinated. They say the case is now moot. But lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel who oppose the vaccines on religious grounds say the case still presents important issues because commanders can still make assignments based on vaccination status. Both sides prepared to argue at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday afternoon.

