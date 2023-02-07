2 men arrested in 1975 slaying of Indiana girl, 17

State police say two Indiana men have been charged with murder nearly a half-century after a 17-year-old girl was found dead in a river. Capt. Kevin Smith says 67-year-old Fred Bandy Jr. of Goshen and 67-year-old John Wayne Lehman of Auburn were arrested Monday on one count each of murder in the killing of Laurel Jean Mitchell. They were being held without bond ahead of initial court hearings Wednesday, and no lawyer was listed yet for either man. Mitchell was found dead in the Elkhart River on Aug. 7, 1975, after she failed to return home from her job at the snack bar of a church camp in her hometown of North Webster.

