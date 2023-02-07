Associate of Russian oligarch accused of violating sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian man who is a U.S. permanent resident has been charged in an indictment with violating U.S. sanctions and committing money laundering. An indictment unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court charged Vladimire Voronchenko with joining a scheme to make over $4 million in payments to maintain four U.S. properties belonging to a sanctioned oligarch. The indictment says Voronchenko is also charged with contempt of court for fleeing the U.S. after receiving a grand jury subpoena requiring his testimony. It isn’t clear if Voronchenko has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

