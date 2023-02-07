Belgian police detain 25 in Chinese sex trafficking probe

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say they have detained 25 people as part of a human trafficking probe targeting an alleged criminal organization suspected of sending Chinese women to Europe and forcing them into prostitution. Police raided 26 places across Belgium, discovering 20 alleged victims, and one suspect was also detained in Spain, the federal prosecutor’s office said. Raids also took place in the Spanish cities of Alicante and Barcelona. All the alleged victims are of Chinese origin, and three suspects are of Belgian nationality, with the others of Chinese origin. According to prosecutors, Chinese sex workers are increasingly present in Belgium, particularly in Brussels.

