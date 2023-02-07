Canada military plane returns after Haiti surveillance

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian Armed Forces surveillance plane is returning home after two intelligence-collecting flights over Haiti. The federal government had announced Saturday that the CP-140 Aurora was being deployed to collect intelligence on gang activity in Haiti. A military spokesman said Tuesday that the long-range surveillance plane was originally assigned to a U.S.-led counter-narcotics mission in the Caribbean before being tasked with conducting two flights over Haiti over two days.

